Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,284,000 after acquiring an additional 471,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.