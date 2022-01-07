Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Stock Price Down 12%

Shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP) were down 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 237,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 63,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13.

About Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP)

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California. The company also owns an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project with 101 unpatented BLM lode mining claims covering 817 hectares located in Churchill County, Nevada.

