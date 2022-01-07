Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

