Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,972,000 after purchasing an additional 346,886 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 521,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after buying an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after buying an additional 264,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 514,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 81,614 shares during the period.

IGF stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

