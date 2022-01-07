Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Frontier Group alerts:

ULCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.24.

Shares of ULCC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.96. 1,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,742. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $32,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,000 shares of company stock worth $1,383,840 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 448,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $48,622,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 147,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $33,688,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Group (ULCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.