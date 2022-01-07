Tranchess Tops 24-Hour Volume of $44.50 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Tranchess has a market cap of $96.94 million and approximately $44.50 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00004227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,373.81 or 1.00203771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00102843 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00033678 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00032036 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.51 or 0.00861011 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,547,849 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

