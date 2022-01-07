Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Up to $9.38

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $9.71. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 851 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on BNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $951.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of -2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

