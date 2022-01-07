Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Down 40.5% in December

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the November 30th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CHY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,514. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
