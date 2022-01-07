Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Down 40.5% in December

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the November 30th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CHY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,514. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 606,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,766,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after acquiring an additional 54,257 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3,206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 54,159 shares during the period.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.