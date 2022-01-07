Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $159.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Travelers Companies traded as high as $163.90 and last traded at $163.65, with a volume of 10111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.33.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.27.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

