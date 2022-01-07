Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWMN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BWMN traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,845. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million. Analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

