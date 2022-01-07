Keep Network Price Reaches $0.66 on Major Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. Keep Network has a market cap of $402.09 million and approximately $40.44 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 608,996,125 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

