Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $11.09

Shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $10.80. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 794 shares.

HLTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $223.68 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth approximately $18,667,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

