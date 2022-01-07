Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Gap Down to $15.19

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $14.87. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 3,739 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

