T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Gap Down to $115.57

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $115.57, but opened at $113.00. T-Mobile US shares last traded at $111.46, with a volume of 72,503 shares.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 34,009 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

