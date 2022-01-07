Venus (XVS) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $14.10 or 0.00033842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $167.55 million and $13.11 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,592.05 or 0.99844850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00103349 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00032063 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.10 or 0.00854838 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,885,069 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XVSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.