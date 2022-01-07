Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Down to $49.02

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.02, but opened at $47.33. Kohl’s shares last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 66,578 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.54.

The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

