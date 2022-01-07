Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Shares Gap Down to $15.24

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.24, but opened at $14.51. Airsculpt Technologies shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 162 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

