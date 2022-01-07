Newton (NEW) Price Up 18.6% Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $369,074.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00061241 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00076200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.16 or 0.07581414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00074832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,542.27 or 0.99725362 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

