Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 35,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,030,635 shares.The stock last traded at $36.99 and had previously closed at $38.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,333 shares of company stock worth $10,107,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

