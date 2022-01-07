OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Teilinger Capital Ltd.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 35.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,900 shares during the period. OGE Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in OGE Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. 40,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,225. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

