Carbon (CRBN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $94,262.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 26% lower against the dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $94,262.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00060391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00073110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.95 or 0.07502504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00074412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,340.46 or 1.00278636 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,856,801 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

