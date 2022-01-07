Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $168.86. 123,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,419. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.