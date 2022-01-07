Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Teilinger Capital Ltd.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 3.4% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Cheniere Energy worth $31,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,397. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

