Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Sells $1,431,500.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $1,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Certara by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

