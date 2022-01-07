Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Sells $1,431,500.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $1,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.
About Certara
Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.
