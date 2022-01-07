New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $60.25 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

