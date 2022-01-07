New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 93,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of DT Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $49.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTM. Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

