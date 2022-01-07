New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.91% of UFP Technologies worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 78.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $73.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $550.29 million, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $75.34.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UFPT. Colliers Securities began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.