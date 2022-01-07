Hudock Inc. Sells 1,389 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 219,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,639,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

