CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,901,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,565 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of CarMax worth $1,139,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CarMax by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.39. 70,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,036. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.43 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

