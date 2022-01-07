Hudock Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hudock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acas LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,833. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

