SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,020. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90.

