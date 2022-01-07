iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,733,000.

Shares of AIA stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.53. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

