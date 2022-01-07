Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CAO Vickie S. Reed Sells 758 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $137.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.98. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $225.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRTX. Citigroup upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after acquiring an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

