Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,547 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Twist Bioscience worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.30. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $69.01 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $191,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.14, for a total value of $2,338,108.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,483 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,400 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.