New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,605 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.2% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.4% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 165,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

ALEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

ALEX stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

