New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,213 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

BATS BBJP opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.