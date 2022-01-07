New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,353 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 107.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,892,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

