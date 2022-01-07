Clifford Sosin Buys 434,531 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 434,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $2,611,531.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00.

NYSE PRTY opened at $6.55 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

