Short Interest in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Rises By 21.6%

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 394,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Concentrix stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,132. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.46. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $191.35.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

