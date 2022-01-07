MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires 2,350 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after acquiring an additional 453,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $181,029,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.60.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $455.76 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $465.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

