Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 2,627 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

