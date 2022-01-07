Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $482,000.

BSCK remained flat at $$21.19 on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,457. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19.

