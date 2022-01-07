Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,733 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Employers worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Employers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Employers by 86,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE EIG opened at $41.62 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

