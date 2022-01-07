Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 84.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $38,462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 120.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,343,000 after purchasing an additional 495,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,126,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.64.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

