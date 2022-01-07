Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,129 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of B&G Foods worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $8,922,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $3,634,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $3,095,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

Several analysts have commented on BGS shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.