Key Square Capital Management LLC Invests $9.40 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,402,000. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 3.5% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,657 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,329,000 after acquiring an additional 315,780 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 230,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 591,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,793,000 after acquiring an additional 198,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.22. 48,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

