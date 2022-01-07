Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is Red Cedar Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 3.8% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $103.62 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

