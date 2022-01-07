Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 1.2% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,656. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.75.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.