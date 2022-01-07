Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Cut by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 3.3% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $239.72. 25,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.55 and a 200-day moving average of $216.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.