Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 2.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.47.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

